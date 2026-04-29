Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.65 and last traded at C$18.07, with a volume of 44775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.62.

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Source Energy Services Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$236.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$164.53 million for the quarter. Source Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Source Energy Services Ltd. will post 3.2287234 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd is a Canada based company engaged in the production, supply, and distribution of Northern White frac sand, as well as the distribution of other bulk completion materials not produced by the company. It provides customers with an end-to-end solution for frac sand supported by its Wisconsin mines and processing facilities, its Western Canadian terminal network and its last mile logistics capabilities. The company also offers storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials and has developed Sahara, a proprietary wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

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