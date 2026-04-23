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South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $998.42 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
South Atlantic Bancshares logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • South Atlantic Bancshares reported quarterly EPS of $999.00, beating analysts' estimate of $0.58 by $998.42.
  • SABK stock was unchanged at $22.67 on light volume (1,002 shares) and shows a market cap of $172.07 million with a trailing P/E of 10.8.
  • Zacks downgraded the stock from a "strong-buy" to a "hold", and the consensus rating is currently "Hold".
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $998.42, Zacks reports.

South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Performance

SABK stock remained flat at $22.67 during trading on Thursday. 1,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $172.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research lowered South Atlantic Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Atlantic Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SABK

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank, a Florida-based community bank that provides a comprehensive suite of financial services. The company operates through its subsidiary to offer personalized banking solutions designed for individuals, small businesses, and commercial clients. By focusing on relationship-driven banking, South Atlantic Bancshares aims to deliver tailored financial products that address the unique needs of its customers.

The company's core offerings include a variety of deposit accounts, such as checking, savings and money market products, alongside lending solutions encompassing commercial real estate loans, construction financing, equipment loans and consumer mortgages.

See Also

Earnings History for South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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