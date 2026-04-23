South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $998.42 EPS

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $998.42, Zacks reports.

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South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Performance

SABK stock remained flat at $22.67 during trading on Thursday. 1,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $172.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research lowered South Atlantic Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Atlantic Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank, a Florida-based community bank that provides a comprehensive suite of financial services. The company operates through its subsidiary to offer personalized banking solutions designed for individuals, small businesses, and commercial clients. By focusing on relationship-driven banking, South Atlantic Bancshares aims to deliver tailored financial products that address the unique needs of its customers.

The company's core offerings include a variety of deposit accounts, such as checking, savings and money market products, alongside lending solutions encompassing commercial real estate loans, construction financing, equipment loans and consumer mortgages.

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