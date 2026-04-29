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Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Southern Michigan Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Southern Michigan Bancorp reported quarterly EPS of $0.71, with a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.54%.
  • Shares traded up $0.67 to $27.90, trading near its 52‑week high of $28.06; the company has a market cap of $129.9 million and a P/E of 10.61.
  • Liquidity and leverage metrics show a quick/current ratio of 0.95 and a debt‑to‑equity ratio of 1.09, indicating modest leverage and relatively tight short‑term liquidity.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Southern Michigan Bancorp.

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SOMC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.90. 1,791 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $129.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About Southern Michigan Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust Company, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Coldwater, Michigan. SOMC provides a broad range of banking services to individuals, families and local businesses, with an emphasis on personalized service and local decision-making.

The company's primary business activities include commercial lending, real estate financing, agricultural loans and consumer banking solutions. Its lending portfolio serves small- and mid-sized businesses, residential and commercial real estate projects, and agricultural enterprises.

Read More

Earnings History for Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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