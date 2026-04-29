Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

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Southern Michigan Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SOMC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.90. 1,791 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $129.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About Southern Michigan Bancorp

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust Company, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Coldwater, Michigan. SOMC provides a broad range of banking services to individuals, families and local businesses, with an emphasis on personalized service and local decision-making.

The company's primary business activities include commercial lending, real estate financing, agricultural loans and consumer banking solutions. Its lending portfolio serves small- and mid-sized businesses, residential and commercial real estate projects, and agricultural enterprises.

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