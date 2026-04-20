Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading Down 4.8% - Here's Why

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Southern Silver Exploration Stock Down 4.8%

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. ( CVE:SSV Get Free Report )'s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 106,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,533,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The business's fifty day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$240.87 million, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.63.

About Southern Silver Exploration

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Newcoast Silver Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

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