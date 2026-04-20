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Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading Down 4.8% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Southern Silver Exploration logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 4.8% to C$0.59 in mid-day trading, with only 106,654 shares changing hands—a 93% decline from the average daily volume of 1,533,135.
  • The stock trades near its 200-day moving average (C$0.59) and the company has a market capitalization of C$240.87 million, a negative PE of -19.67, and a beta of 2.63.
  • Southern Silver is an exploration-stage metals company focused on the Cerro Las Minitas project in Durango, Mexico, targeting silver, gold, copper, lead and zinc deposits.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Southern Silver Exploration.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 106,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,533,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Southern Silver Exploration Stock Down 4.8%

The business's fifty day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$240.87 million, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.63.

About Southern Silver Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Newcoast Silver Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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