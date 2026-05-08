Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the airline on Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th.

Southwest Airlines has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years. Southwest Airlines has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southwest Airlines to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

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Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.7%

LUV stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The airline reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest's operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

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