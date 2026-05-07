Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the utilities provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho set a $96.00 target price on Southwest Gas in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $94.80.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWX

Southwest Gas Stock Down 3.1%

NYSE SWX opened at $90.79 on Thursday. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $66.93 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 19.95%.The firm had revenue of $585.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $695.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Southwest Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.170-4.320 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,837 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,431 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,184 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company's stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Corporation NYSE: SWX is a publicly traded natural gas utility that provides regulated gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. The company's core activities include the transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas through an extensive network of pipelines, service lines and metering facilities. Southwest Gas also offers related services such as system maintenance, pipeline safety inspections, emergency response and line extensions to support customer growth and ensure reliable gas delivery.

Founded in 1931 in southern Nevada, Southwest Gas has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the nation's larger natural gas utilities by customer count.

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