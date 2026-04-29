S&P Global FY2026 EPS Forecast Reduced by Erste Group Bank

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for S&P Global in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $19.58 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $19.60. The consensus estimate for S&P Global's current full-year earnings is $19.51 per share.

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Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $549.13.

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S&P Global Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE SPGI opened at $433.75 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $429.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.94. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in S&P Global by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 74 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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