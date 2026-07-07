S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $505.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $495.00 to $505.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the business services provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.91% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings cut S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $541.24.

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S&P Global Trading Up 1.7%

S&P Global stock opened at $447.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $419.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.16. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in S&P Global by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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