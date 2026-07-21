S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $521.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $520.00 to $521.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the business services provider's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target points to a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $560.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on S&P Global from $565.00 to $555.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $533.59.

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S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $448.52 on Tuesday. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $893,511,000 after purchasing an additional 88,526 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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