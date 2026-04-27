Space Stocks To Consider - April 27th

Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, and Lockheed Martin are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Space stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their business from space-related activities — for example launch providers, satellite manufacturers and operators, space tourism firms, in-orbit service companies, and suppliers of spacecraft components or ground systems. Investors view these as growth-oriented but often volatile, capital-intensive investments influenced by long development timelines, government contracts and regulations, and technological or mission milestones. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

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Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

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