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Space Stocks To Consider - April 27th

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Rocket Lab logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat flags three space-related names — Rocket Lab (RKLB), GE Aerospace (GE), and Lockheed Martin (LMT) — as the top "Space stocks" to watch on April 27, noting they had the highest dollar trading volume among space-themed companies in recent days.
  • Rocket Lab is highlighted as a launch provider and small/medium‑class rocket maker with spacecraft and constellation services, while GE Aerospace and Lockheed Martin are larger, diversified aerospace and defense firms with significant commercial‑engine, propulsion, and space system businesses.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Rocket Lab.

Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, and Lockheed Martin are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Space stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their business from space-related activities — for example launch providers, satellite manufacturers and operators, space tourism firms, in-orbit service companies, and suppliers of spacecraft components or ground systems. Investors view these as growth-oriented but often volatile, capital-intensive investments influenced by long development timelines, government contracts and regulations, and technological or mission milestones. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rocket Lab Right Now?

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While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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