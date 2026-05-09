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Space Stocks To Follow Today - May 9th

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Rocket Lab logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat identified five space-related stocks to watch: Rocket Lab, Boeing, AST SpaceMobile, GE Aerospace, and RTX. These names stood out because they had the highest dollar trading volume among space stocks over the last several days.
  • Rocket Lab (RKLB) was highlighted as a launch and space systems provider, with businesses spanning spacecraft design, manufacturing, and on-orbit management. The article also links to a separate note saying the company posted record Q1 revenue and raised its Q2 guidance.
  • BA, GE, and RTX were presented as broader aerospace and defense plays with exposure to satellites, space systems, engines, and government/commercial aviation programs. Their inclusion shows that investors can gain space exposure not only through pure-play space companies, but also through diversified aerospace contractors.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Rocket Lab.

Rocket Lab, Boeing, AST SpaceMobile, GE Aerospace, and RTX are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Space stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses are tied to the space industry, such as satellite communications, rocket launches, spacecraft manufacturing, space exploration, or related technologies. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to companies that may benefit from growth in commercial space activity, government space spending, and emerging opportunities like satellite internet and space infrastructure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rocket Lab Right Now?

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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