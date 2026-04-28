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Space Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 28th

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
GE Aerospace logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener identified five space stocks to watch today: GE Aerospace (GE), Rocket Lab (RKLB), AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), Boeing (BA), and RTX (RTX), which had the highest dollar trading volume among space stocks in recent days.
  • Space stocks span pure‑play small firms to large aerospace/defense contractors and cover launch providers, satellite manufacturers, ground systems, in‑orbit services and emerging areas like space tourism, typically involving high capital intensity, long development timelines, and regulatory/technical risk but offering potential for outsized long‑term returns.
  • Company highlights: GE Aerospace focuses on commercial engines and defense/propulsion technologies, while Rocket Lab offers small/medium launch services plus spacecraft design, manufacturing and on‑orbit solutions.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of GE Aerospace.

GE Aerospace, Rocket Lab, AST SpaceMobile, Boeing, and RTX are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded companies whose primary businesses or significant operations serve the space economy — including launch providers, satellite manufacturers and operators, ground systems and components, space-related software, in-orbit services, and emerging areas like space tourism. Investors treat "space stocks" as a thematic category that spans pure-play small firms, large aerospace or defense contractors, and ETFs, and that typically involves high capital intensity, long development timelines, regulatory and technical risk, and the potential for outsized long-term returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in GE Aerospace Right Now?

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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