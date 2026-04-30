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Space Stocks To Watch Now - April 30th

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Rocket Lab logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags Rocket Lab (RKLB), GE Aerospace (GE), and Parker‑Hannifin (PH) as the three space stocks to watch after they posted the highest dollar trading volume among space-related companies in recent days.
  • The companies span the space supply chain: Rocket Lab provides launch services and small/medium rockets and spacecraft solutions, GE Aerospace supplies commercial and military engines and propulsion, and Parker‑Hannifin makes motion and control components and systems used in aerospace.
  • Space stocks are typically high‑capital, long‑development investments with heavy exposure to government contracts and regulation and above‑average volatility, offering speculative growth potential but elevated technical and execution risk.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Rocket Lab.

Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, and Parker-Hannifin are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Space stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves space-related activities—such as satellite manufacturing and services, launch vehicles, space hardware and propulsion, and space-based research or data. Investors view them as a distinct sector often characterized by high capital intensity, long development timelines, exposure to government contracts and regulation, and above-average volatility with both speculative growth potential and significant technical and execution risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Parker-Hannifin (PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PH

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rocket Lab Right Now?

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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