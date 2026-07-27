Space Stocks To Watch Now - July 27th

SpaceX, RTX, Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, and Boeing are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Space stocks” are publicly traded companies whose businesses are connected to space, including satellite communications, launch services, spacecraft manufacturing, Earth observation, and space infrastructure. For stock market investors, the term generally refers to companies positioned to benefit from growth in the commercial space industry, though these stocks can carry significant volatility and execution risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

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SpaceX (SPCX)

Our mission is to build the systems and technologies necessary to make life multiplanetary, to understand the true nature of the universe, and to extend the light of consciousness to the stars. To do this, we have formed the most ambitious, vertically integrated innovation engine on (and off) Earth with unmatched capabilities to rapidly manufacture and launch space-based communications that connect the world, to harness the Sun to power a truth-seeking artificial intelligence that advances scientific discovery, and ultimately to build a base on the Moon and cities on other planets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPCX

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

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