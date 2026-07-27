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Space Stocks To Watch Now - July 27th

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
SpaceX logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SpaceX, RTX, Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, and Boeing are identified as the space stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • The companies span commercial space, satellite communications, launch services, spacecraft systems, aerospace engines, defense, and human spaceflight.
  • Investors should note that space-related stocks may offer exposure to commercial space growth but often carry significant volatility and execution risk.
  • Interested in SpaceX? Here are five stocks we like better.

SpaceX, RTX, Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, and Boeing are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Space stocks” are publicly traded companies whose businesses are connected to space, including satellite communications, launch services, spacecraft manufacturing, Earth observation, and space infrastructure. For stock market investors, the term generally refers to companies positioned to benefit from growth in the commercial space industry, though these stocks can carry significant volatility and execution risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

SpaceX (SPCX)

Our mission is to build the systems and technologies necessary to make life multiplanetary, to understand the true nature of the universe, and to extend the light of consciousness to the stars. To do this, we have formed the most ambitious, vertically integrated innovation engine on (and off) Earth with unmatched capabilities to rapidly manufacture and launch space-based communications that connect the world, to harness the Sun to power a truth-seeking artificial intelligence that advances scientific discovery, and ultimately to build a base on the Moon and cities on other planets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPCX

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in SpaceX Right Now?

Before you consider SpaceX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SpaceX wasn't on the list.

While SpaceX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

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