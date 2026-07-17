SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) Shares Down 5.4% - Here's Why

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $122.12 and last traded at $123.99. Approximately 83,019,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 118,312,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.11.

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SpaceX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SpaceX this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of SpaceX in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 price target on SpaceX in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SpaceX in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of SpaceX in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SpaceX in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SpaceX

SpaceX Price Performance

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpaceX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpaceX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpaceX during the second quarter worth $120,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpaceX during the second quarter worth $8,027,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of SpaceX during the second quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Ebert Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpaceX in the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000.

About SpaceX

SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is an American aerospace company focused on the design, manufacture and launch of advanced rockets and spacecraft. The company develops launch vehicles and space systems used for commercial, government and scientific missions, with a strong emphasis on lowering the cost of access to space through reusable rocket technology.

Founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, SpaceX has built a broad portfolio of products and services that includes the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Dragon spacecraft and the Starship development program.

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