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Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Price Down 6.1% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Spanish Mountain Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stock down 6.1% — Spanish Mountain Gold shares fell 6.1% to C$0.31 on Tuesday, with 307,212 shares traded, about 65% below the average session volume.
  • Balance sheet and valuation — The company has a market cap of C$155.75 million, strong liquidity (current ratio 5.99, quick ratio 3.03), low debt-to-equity (0.26) and a negative P/E of -30.50.
  • Business profile — Spanish Mountain Gold is an exploration-stage company that holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project covering roughly 10,414 hectares in the Cariboo region of British Columbia.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 307,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 881,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$155.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.26. The stock's 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Skygold Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.

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