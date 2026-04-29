Spark New Zealand Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPKKY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 735 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the March 31st total of 989 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,892 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Spark New Zealand Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SPKKY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.07. 9,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,844. Spark New Zealand has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand OTCMKTS: SPKKY is a leading telecommunications and digital services provider based in New Zealand. The company offers a wide range of products and services, including mobile voice and data plans, fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and digital connectivity solutions. Spark's portfolio also extends to cloud computing, managed IT services, cybersecurity, and software development, catering to both consumer and enterprise markets.

Originally established as Telecom New Zealand in 1987, the company underwent a major rebrand in 2014 to become Spark New Zealand, reflecting its strategic shift toward digital innovation and customer-centric services.

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