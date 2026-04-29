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Spark New Zealand Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Spark New Zealand logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest fell 25.7% in April to 735 shares as of April 15 (down from 989 on March 31), leaving a short-interest ratio of 0.0 days based on average volume and approximately 0.0% of shares short sold.
  • Shares were up 0.7% on the day to $6.07 with 9,706 shares traded; the stock's 52-week range is $5.78–$7.93 and its 50‑ and 200‑day simple moving averages are $6.35 and $6.50, respectively.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Spark New Zealand Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPKKY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 735 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the March 31st total of 989 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,892 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Spark New Zealand Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SPKKY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.07. 9,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,844. Spark New Zealand has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50.

About Spark New Zealand

(Get Free Report)

Spark New Zealand OTCMKTS: SPKKY is a leading telecommunications and digital services provider based in New Zealand. The company offers a wide range of products and services, including mobile voice and data plans, fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and digital connectivity solutions. Spark's portfolio also extends to cloud computing, managed IT services, cybersecurity, and software development, catering to both consumer and enterprise markets.

Originally established as Telecom New Zealand in 1987, the company underwent a major rebrand in 2014 to become Spark New Zealand, reflecting its strategic shift toward digital innovation and customer-centric services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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