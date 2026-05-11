Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.52.

SDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ventum Financial increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Spartan Delta from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

SDE opened at C$12.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.05. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of C$2.65 and a 52-week high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business's fifty day moving average is C$11.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.24.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$136.90 million for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 14.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.305004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan is committed to creating value for its shareholders, focused on sustainability in both operations and financial performance. The Company's culture is centered on generating Free Funds Flow through responsible oil and gas exploration and development. The Company has established a portfolio of high-quality production and development opportunities in the Deep Basin and the Duvernay. Spartan will continue to focus on the execution of the Company's organic drilling program across its portfolio, delivering operational synergies in a respectful and responsible manner in relation to the environment and communities it operates in.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Spartan Delta, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spartan Delta wasn't on the list.

While Spartan Delta currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here