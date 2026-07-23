Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $77.09 and traded as high as $89.45. Spectrum Brands shares last traded at $89.1950, with a volume of 235,650 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Spectrum Brands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPB

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.59 and a 200 day moving average of $77.09.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $708.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $676.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Spectrum Brands's payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 2,500 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.85 per share, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,603,077.80. This represents a 0.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 47,935 shares of the company's stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,935 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 354,082 shares of the company's stock worth $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 602,980 shares of the company's stock worth $35,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $6,242,000.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company that develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded household and personal care products. Organized into four principal business segments—Hardware & Home Improvement, Home & Garden, Pet, and Appliances & Personal Care—the company offers a broad range of items including security and plumbing solutions, small electric appliances, grooming tools, and pet care accessories. Its hardware division features well-known brands such as Kwikset, Baldwin and Pfister, while the home appliance segment is anchored by names like Russell Hobbs and Remington.

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