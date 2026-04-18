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Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Spin Master logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Spin Master shares recently dropped below their 50‑day moving average, trading as low as C$18.37 versus a 50‑day MA of C$18.68 (last price C$18.70), signaling short‑term technical weakness.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but tilted positive with a consensus "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$27.22, although several firms have trimmed targets recently (revised range cited from C$20 to C$38).
  • Fundamentals show profitability pressure—a negative net margin (-7.22%), negative ROE (-11.45%) and a negative P/E—yet the stock has a C$1.87B market cap and pays a quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~2.6%), despite a negative dividend payout ratio.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Spin Master.

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.68 and traded as low as C$18.37. Spin Master shares last traded at C$18.70, with a volume of 189,390 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TOY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spin Master has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$27.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Spin Master

Spin Master Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock's fifty day moving average is C$18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.36.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$818.82 million during the quarter. Spin Master had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 11.45%. Analysts forecast that Spin Master Corp. will post 3.1361829 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Spin Master's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.66%.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master is a children's entertainment company operating in the roughly $100 billion global toy industry. The company creates, designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products, brands, and entertainment properties across four key categories (outdoor, boys, preschool and girls, and activities games and puzzles and plush). Spin Master has increased brand awareness via homegrown brands including Paw Patrol, Rusty Rivets, and Bakugan but has leaned on a robust acquisition strategy to reach adjacent markets through tie-ups like Rubik's, Swimways, and Cardinal Games.

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