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Spirax Group (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Spirax Group logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down — Spirax Group opened at $48.1101 after closing at $50.14, with just 327 shares traded at the open.
  • Technicals and balance-sheet metrics show the stock near its moving averages (50‑day $48.77, 200‑day $47.64) and a moderate leverage profile (debt‑to‑equity 0.57) with healthy short‑term liquidity (current ratio 1.85, quick ratio 1.41).
  • Business focus — Spirax Group is a UK engineering firm specializing in steam and thermal energy solutions, operating through Steam Specialties and Electrical & Mechanical segments that supply equipment and aftermarket services.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Spirax Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPXSY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.14, but opened at $48.1101. Spirax Group shares last traded at $48.1101, with a volume of 327 shares changing hands.

Spirax Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About Spirax Group

(Get Free Report)

Spirax Group is a UK-based engineering company specializing in steam and thermal energy solutions. Founded in 1888 and headquartered in Cheltenham, England, the group combines product design, system integration and aftermarket services to help industrial customers improve efficiency, safety and environmental performance.

The company’s core offerings include steam traps, control valves, heat exchangers, pumps, burners and packaged boiler house solutions. In addition to equipment supply, Spirax Group provides commissioning, maintenance, troubleshooting and training services that support continuous operation and energy management across complex steam and thermal systems.

Spirax Group operates through two principal business segments: Steam Specialties, which focuses on pressure and temperature control, and Electrical & Mechanical, which provides pumps, heat exchangers and associated services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Spirax Group Right Now?

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