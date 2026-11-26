Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK - Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, December 11th. The 1-30 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, December 10th.

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Blink Charging Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLNK remained flat at $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,118,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,563. Blink Charging has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $50.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.08. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLNK. Weiss Ratings downgraded Blink Charging from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Blink Charging to $2.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Blink Charging from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stonex Financial assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Blink Charging

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 93,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,932 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 89,417 shares during the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging is an electric vehicle charging company that develops and supplies charging equipment and related services. Its offerings include Level 2 AC chargers and DC fast chargers for homes, businesses, public locations and fleet use. The company also provides installation, maintenance and network services. Its Blink Network software and mobile app support station management, charger monitoring and access to charging services. Blink serves customers in the United States and select international markets.

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