Shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB - Free Report) are going to split on Monday, December 7th. The 2-1 split was recently announced. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Sunday, December 6th.

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Standard BioTools Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of LAB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. 1,185,987 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,976. The company's 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. Standard BioTools has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $250.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 157.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Standard BioTools in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Standard BioTools currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Standard BioTools

Insider Activity at Standard BioTools

In related news, Director Thomas D. Carey purchased 75,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 419,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $264,257.28. The trade was a 21.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 338,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $206,550.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 73,988,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,133,050.27. This trade represents a 0.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 1,963,607 shares of company stock worth $1,199,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard BioTools

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the second quarter worth approximately $6,791,000. Sone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Standard BioTools in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,506,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Standard BioTools in the second quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Standard BioTools during the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc. develops and supplies life science tools used by biomedical researchers, biopharmaceutical companies and clinical laboratories. Its products include instruments, consumables and related technologies for analyzing proteins and cells, supporting research in areas such as immunology, oncology and drug discovery. The company's platforms include mass cytometry, which enables researchers to study multiple features of individual cells, and the SomaScan proteomics platform, which measures thousands of proteins in biological samples.

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