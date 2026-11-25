Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB - Free Report)'s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, November 30th. The 1-35 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, November 29th.

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Standard BioTools Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LAB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,976. Standard BioTools has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $250.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 157.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Standard BioTools in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Standard BioTools

Insider Transactions at Standard BioTools

In other Standard BioTools news, Director Thomas D. Carey purchased 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 419,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,257.28. This represents a 21.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 338,607 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $206,550.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 73,988,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,133,050.27. This trade represents a 0.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,963,607 shares of company stock worth $1,199,300. Insiders own 26.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Standard BioTools in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Standard BioTools by 29.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 461,030 shares of the company's stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 105,449 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Standard BioTools by 95,349.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,809 shares of the company's stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 171,629 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 246,346 shares of the company's stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 171,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Standard BioTools in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc. develops and supplies life science tools used by biomedical researchers, biopharmaceutical companies and clinical laboratories. Its products include instruments, consumables and related technologies for analyzing proteins and cells, supporting research in areas such as immunology, oncology and drug discovery. The company's platforms include mass cytometry, which enables researchers to study multiple features of individual cells, and the SomaScan proteomics platform, which measures thousands of proteins in biological samples.

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