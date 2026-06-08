Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target suggests a potential upside of 51.62% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SRAD. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.06.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on SRAD

Sportradar Group Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $401.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.86 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George Fleet acquired 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $99,930.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 160,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,913.29. This trade represents a 5.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carsten Koerl bought 143,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $1,891,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,278,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,141,538.56. The trade was a 6.70% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 357,893 shares of company stock worth $4,668,220.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period.

Trending Headlines about Sportradar Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sportradar announced a multi-year global partnership with Kalshi, the largest prediction market, positioning Sportradar as a core data and solutions provider across premier sports leagues and giving it an opportunity to participate across Kalshi’s ecosystem of market makers and brokers. This could support future revenue growth and broaden Sportradar’s addressable market. Article Title

Sportradar announced a multi-year global partnership with Kalshi, the largest prediction market, positioning Sportradar as a core data and solutions provider across premier sports leagues and giving it an opportunity to participate across Kalshi’s ecosystem of market makers and brokers. This could support future revenue growth and broaden Sportradar’s addressable market. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms reiterated notices and deadline reminders tied to an existing class-action lawsuit against Sportradar, with the case centered on alleged securities-law violations and claims that the company may have made misleading statements or omitted important information. These updates add headline noise and keep legal risk in focus, but they do not represent a new court ruling. Article Title

Multiple law firms reiterated notices and deadline reminders tied to an existing class-action lawsuit against Sportradar, with the case centered on alleged securities-law violations and claims that the company may have made misleading statements or omitted important information. These updates add headline noise and keep legal risk in focus, but they do not represent a new court ruling. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit allegations specifically reference potential misconduct related to black-market gambling operators and securities-fraud claims, which may weigh on investor sentiment as the July 17 lead-plaintiff deadline approaches. Article Title

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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