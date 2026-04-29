Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.84% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.33.

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Sportradar Group Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,506. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 7.73%.The company had revenue of $401.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Sportradar Group by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period.

Sportradar Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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