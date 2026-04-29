Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at BTIG Research

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BTIG Research from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's target price suggests a potential upside of 45.71% from the company's previous close.

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Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sportradar Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SRAD

Sportradar Group Price Performance

Sportradar Group stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $32.22.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). Sportradar Group had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $401.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sportradar Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting Sportradar Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company announced a $250 million enhanced open‑market share repurchase program and repurchased $90 million so far — signals management confidence and supports the stock. Press Release

Company announced a $250 million enhanced open‑market share repurchase program and repurchased $90 million so far — signals management confidence and supports the stock. Positive Sentiment: Operational results showed improvements: revenue up 11% y/y, adjusted EBITDA +12% and free cash flow up 38% — metrics that can underpin longer‑term valuation despite near‑term noise. Q1 Results

Operational results showed improvements: revenue up 11% y/y, adjusted EBITDA +12% and free cash flow up 38% — metrics that can underpin longer‑term valuation despite near‑term noise. Positive Sentiment: Sportradar hired Sameer Deen (ex‑Entain) as COO effective May 18 — a seasoned industry executive intended to drive commercial scale and operations during a transformational period. COO Appointment

Sportradar hired Sameer Deen (ex‑Entain) as COO effective May 18 — a seasoned industry executive intended to drive commercial scale and operations during a transformational period. Neutral Sentiment: Company released the earnings slide deck and call transcript — useful for investors parsing forward guidance and management commentary. Earnings Call Transcript

Company released the earnings slide deck and call transcript — useful for investors parsing forward guidance and management commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity (spike in call buying) and notable hedge‑fund position changes have been reported — adds trading volatility and may amplify moves in either direction. Options / Institutional Moves

Unusual options activity (spike in call buying) and notable hedge‑fund position changes have been reported — adds trading volatility and may amplify moves in either direction. Negative Sentiment: Short‑seller reports from Muddy Waters and Callisto accused Sportradar of an illegal business model; those reports are cited as triggering a ~22% plunge in the stock. Short‑seller Reports

Short‑seller reports from Muddy Waters and Callisto accused Sportradar of an illegal business model; those reports are cited as triggering a ~22% plunge in the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms (Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Pomerantz, Kessler Topaz, Block & Leviton, Kirby McInerney, Hagens Berman, etc.) announced securities‑fraud investigations or investor alerts — increases legal and reputational risk and may depress shares until resolved. Investor Alerts / Investigations

Multiple law firms (Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Pomerantz, Kessler Topaz, Block & Leviton, Kirby McInerney, Hagens Berman, etc.) announced securities‑fraud investigations or investor alerts — increases legal and reputational risk and may depress shares until resolved. Negative Sentiment: Q1 missed consensus: EPS of ($0.02) vs. $0.06 expected and revenue below estimates — an earnings miss that likely accelerated selling pressure despite underlying EBITDA/cash improvements. Earnings Miss

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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