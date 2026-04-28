Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.93, but opened at $12.61. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $12.5910, with a volume of 999,420 shares changing hands.

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Sportradar Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sportradar Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Sportradar Group from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SRAD

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $401.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.86 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 7.73%.The company's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the company's stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Sportradar Group by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 14,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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