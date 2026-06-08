Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Up 9.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 9.9% on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $23.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sportradar Group traded as high as $15.31 and last traded at $15.2780. Approximately 941,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,197,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sportradar Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.06.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marc Walder acquired 66,000 shares of Sportradar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $842,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 342,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,529.51. This represents a 23.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Fleet acquired 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,930.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 160,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,047,913.29. The trade was a 5.13% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders bought 357,893 shares of company stock worth $4,668,220.

More Sportradar Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sportradar announced a multi-year global partnership with Kalshi, the largest prediction market, positioning Sportradar as a core data and solutions provider across premier sports leagues and giving it an opportunity to participate across Kalshi’s ecosystem of market makers and brokers. This could support future revenue growth and broaden Sportradar’s addressable market. Article Title

Sportradar announced a multi-year global partnership with Kalshi, the largest prediction market, positioning Sportradar as a core data and solutions provider across premier sports leagues and giving it an opportunity to participate across Kalshi’s ecosystem of market makers and brokers. This could support future revenue growth and broaden Sportradar’s addressable market. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms reiterated notices and deadline reminders tied to an existing class-action lawsuit against Sportradar, with the case centered on alleged securities-law violations and claims that the company may have made misleading statements or omitted important information. These updates add headline noise and keep legal risk in focus, but they do not represent a new court ruling. Article Title

Multiple law firms reiterated notices and deadline reminders tied to an existing class-action lawsuit against Sportradar, with the case centered on alleged securities-law violations and claims that the company may have made misleading statements or omitted important information. These updates add headline noise and keep legal risk in focus, but they do not represent a new court ruling. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit allegations specifically reference potential misconduct related to black-market gambling operators and securities-fraud claims, which may weigh on investor sentiment as the July 17 lead-plaintiff deadline approaches. Article Title

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period.

Sportradar Group Stock Up 10.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 5.20%.The business had revenue of $401.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sportradar Group's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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