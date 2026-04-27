Sportradar Group (SRAD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Sportradar Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $417.8570 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $432.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $369.59 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company's revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sportradar Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sportradar Group alerts: Sign Up

Sportradar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $13.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.98. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $287,158,000 after buying an additional 1,929,037 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,019,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,044,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRAD. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sportradar Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sportradar Group

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sportradar Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sportradar Group wasn't on the list.

While Sportradar Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here