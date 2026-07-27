Sportradar Group (SRAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $436.4620 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $401.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sportradar Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sportradar Group alerts: Sign Up

Sportradar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $14.29 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.60. The firm's fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sportradar Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sportradar Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Carsten Koerl bought 143,000 shares of Sportradar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $1,891,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,278,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,141,538.56. The trade was a 6.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley bought 3,940 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,525.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,685.29. This represents a 39.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 357,893 shares of company stock worth $4,668,220 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company's stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sportradar Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,674 shares of the company's stock worth $287,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,037 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,044,000.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sportradar Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sportradar Group wasn't on the list.

While Sportradar Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here