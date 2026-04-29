Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 717,015 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 943,919 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,539,252 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

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Sportsman's Warehouse Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. Sportsman's Warehouse has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Sportsman's Warehouse had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $334.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sportsman's Warehouse will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman's Warehouse

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Sportsman's Warehouse by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 546,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Sportsman's Warehouse by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 635,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportsman's Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Sportsman's Warehouse by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 192,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sportsman's Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Sportsman's Warehouse from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse, Inc NASDAQ: SPWH operates as a specialty retailer of hunting, shooting, fishing, camping and related outdoor sports equipment in the United States. The company's brick-and-mortar footprint comprises over 100 retail locations across more than 20 states, complemented by an e-commerce platform that serves anglers and outdoorsmen nationwide. By focusing on core outdoor activities, Sportsman's Warehouse delivers a comprehensive shopping experience for enthusiasts of all skill levels.

The retailer's product assortment includes firearms and ammunition, archery gear, fishing tackle and boats, camping supplies, outdoor apparel and footwear, water sports equipment and pet supplies.

Further Reading

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