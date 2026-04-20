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Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Upgraded to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Sportsman's Warehouse logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded SPWH from a “strong sell” to a “sell”, while Weiss Ratings reiterated a sell; the consensus remains a Hold with a $2.94 target price.
  • Sportsman's Warehouse reported Q4 EPS of ($0.10) versus ($0.09) expected, showing negative profitability (ROE -10.3%, net margin -4.14%), a market cap of about $59.2M and a 52‑week range of $1.08–$4.33.
  • Institutions own roughly 83.04% of the stock, with recent stake increases from Goldman Sachs, Acadian Asset Management and JPMorgan signaling notable institutional buying.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sportsman's Warehouse in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPWH

Sportsman's Warehouse Stock Performance

SPWH opened at $1.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sportsman's Warehouse has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73.

Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Sportsman's Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.The company had revenue of $334.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman's Warehouse will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman's Warehouse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,683 shares of the company's stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 74,601 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse by 217.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 216,605 shares of the company's stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 148,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse by 123.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,496 shares of the company's stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 411,295 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse during the second quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company's stock.

About Sportsman's Warehouse

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman's Warehouse, Inc NASDAQ: SPWH operates as a specialty retailer of hunting, shooting, fishing, camping and related outdoor sports equipment in the United States. The company's brick-and-mortar footprint comprises over 100 retail locations across more than 20 states, complemented by an e-commerce platform that serves anglers and outdoorsmen nationwide. By focusing on core outdoor activities, Sportsman's Warehouse delivers a comprehensive shopping experience for enthusiasts of all skill levels.

The retailer's product assortment includes firearms and ammunition, archery gear, fishing tackle and boats, camping supplies, outdoor apparel and footwear, water sports equipment and pet supplies.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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