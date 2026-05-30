Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $760.00 to $695.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $760.00 to $735.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Spotify Technology from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $745.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $655.92.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $496.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $405.00 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.98.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 15.56%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Spotify Technology

In related news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total transaction of $2,606,616.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,989 shares in the company, valued at $33,560,425.39. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Marshall sold 2,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.86, for a total value of $1,377,629.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,099,714.54. This represents a 39.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $44,303,507 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.7% during the third quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company's stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the company's stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company's stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company's stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

More Spotify Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Further Reading

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