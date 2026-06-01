Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.0769.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th.

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Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 10,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $818,140.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 80,139 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,833.98. This trade represents a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 4,872 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $393,755.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,938,924.34. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 130,156 shares of company stock worth $10,600,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 51,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares during the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 590.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,246 shares of the company's stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 135.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 240,337 shares of the company's stock worth $26,149,000 after purchasing an additional 138,453 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 146,196 shares of the company's stock worth $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,936 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $82.62 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.94.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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