Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Jack Sinclair Sells 10,790 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $885,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,980 shares in the company, valued at $22,149,159.20. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $937,692.96.

On Friday, March 20th, Jack Sinclair sold 3,201 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $268,787.97.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Jack Sinclair sold 4,754 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $396,959.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Jack Sinclair sold 57,644 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $4,658,788.08.

On Friday, March 13th, Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $83,507.76.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.74. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,020,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,593. The firm's 50-day moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $173.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.Sprouts Farmers Market's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

Further Reading

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