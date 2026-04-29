Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.33 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 38.21%. Sprouts Farmers Market updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.320-1.360 EPS.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.13. 2,698,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,931. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Melius Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $44,504.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 78,657 shares in the company, valued at $6,604,828.29. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $33,449.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,293.40. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 129,750 shares of company stock worth $10,566,838 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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