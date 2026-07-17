Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Price Up 4.8% - What's Next?

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) rose 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.01 and last traded at $77.23. Approximately 503,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,511,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.67.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFM. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Melius Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average of $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $885,211.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 269,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,149,159.20. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $33,308.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $557,954.04. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,310 shares of company stock worth $3,873,881. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,913,415 shares of the company's stock worth $789,802,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,115,029 shares of the company's stock worth $248,174,000 after purchasing an additional 71,905 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company's stock worth $425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,494,014 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,323,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,647,000 after buying an additional 653,206 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,168,000 after buying an additional 708,529 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

Further Reading

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