Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Trading 16.3% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) shares traded up 16.3% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $82.45 and last traded at $82.6980. 679,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,651,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.13.

The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS.

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More Sprouts Farmers Market News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SFM

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 11,745 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $958,274.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,262 shares in the company, valued at $674,096.58. The trade was a 58.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 9,820 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $824,192.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,367 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,205,822.31. This trade represents a 40.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 129,750 shares of company stock worth $10,566,838 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,913,415 shares of the company's stock worth $789,802,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,115,029 shares of the company's stock worth $248,174,000 after purchasing an additional 71,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company's stock worth $425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,014 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,323,216 shares of the company's stock worth $186,647,000 after purchasing an additional 653,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,249 shares of the company's stock worth $167,168,000 after purchasing an additional 708,529 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.87.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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