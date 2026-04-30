SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.060-1.090 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $194.5 million-$196.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.4 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.730-4.760 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SPSC. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SPS Commerce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $86.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $84.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPSC

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.13. The company's stock had a trading volume of 709,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,588. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $153.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.35.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.71 million. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.730-4.760 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,248.20. The trade was a 9.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 13,384 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $785,105.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,237,657.06. This represents a 15.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,102 shares of company stock worth $1,425,328. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,792 shares of the software maker's stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker's stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the software maker's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company's stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company's platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

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