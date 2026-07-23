SPS Commerce (SPSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $195.4480 million for the quarter. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.730-4.760 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 11.92%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SPS Commerce to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average of $63.40. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $141.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,792 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 17,442 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 545.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 2.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $60.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $75.82.

Read Our Latest Report on SPS Commerce

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company's platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

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