SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.4444.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

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SPX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $202.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SPX Technologies has a 52 week low of $147.39 and a 52 week high of $246.68.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $566.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $557.62 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SPX Technologies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 52.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 110.5% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 160 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies NYSE: SPXC is a diversified global supplier of highly engineered products and solutions serving industrial, municipal, energy and utility markets. The company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of equipment that helps customers monitor, control and manage critical processes in water distribution, power generation, HVAC, refrigeration and industrial applications.

The company's Detection & Measurement Technologies segment offers leak detection systems, pipe and asset assessment tools, fluid flow measurement devices, gas detection equipment and related services.

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