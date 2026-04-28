SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) Releases Earnings Results

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. SR Bancorp had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.27%.

SR Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRBK traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 50,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,066. SR Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $19.61. The business's 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.75 million, a PE ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 0.48.

SR Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. SR Bancorp's payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Harris M. Faqueri bought 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 13,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $213,200. The trade was a 30.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,570 shares of company stock valued at $91,979 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.82% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRBK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SR Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SR Bancorp by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,005 shares of the company's stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SR Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in SR Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in SR Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of SR Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SRBK

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company that provides a broad array of banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The firm focuses on serving community markets and maintaining close relationships with individuals, small businesses and local institutions.

Get SR Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Its product suite includes traditional deposit accounts such as checking and savings, certificates of deposit and money market accounts. On the lending side, SR Bancorp offers consumer, residential mortgage and commercial loans, as well as specialized lending solutions for small and mid-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SR Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SR Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While SR Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here