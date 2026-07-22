SR Bancorp (SRBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect SR Bancorp to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. SR Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 6.39%.

SR Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SRBK stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $154.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.55. SR Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

SR Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback 801,320,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SR Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from SR Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SR Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Institutional Trading of SR Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRBK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of SR Bancorp by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,353 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SR Bancorp by 4,158.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SR Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SR Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SR Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SR Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of SR Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on SR Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SR Bancorp has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp Company Profile

SR Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company that provides a broad array of banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The firm focuses on serving community markets and maintaining close relationships with individuals, small businesses and local institutions.

Its product suite includes traditional deposit accounts such as checking and savings, certificates of deposit and money market accounts. On the lending side, SR Bancorp offers consumer, residential mortgage and commercial loans, as well as specialized lending solutions for small and mid-sized businesses.

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