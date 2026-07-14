SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,744 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the June 15th total of 26,008 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,261 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jacob E. Hemmer acquired 5,000 shares of SRH Total Return Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $87,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,300. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEW. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,603 shares of the company's stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 15.0% during the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 35,622 shares of the company's stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 255,603 shares of the company's stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,287,582 shares of the company's stock worth $22,018,000 after purchasing an additional 43,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company's stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund stock remained flat at $18.18 on Tuesday. 27,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,739. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. SRH Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $18.67.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th.

About SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund NYSE: STEW is a diversified closed-end management investment company seeking high total return through a combination of income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in income-producing securities such as corporate bonds, convertible securities, preferred stocks and dividend-paying common stocks.

Portfolio managers employ active credit analysis and duration management to navigate changing market conditions and capture yield opportunities across both investment-grade and high-yield segments.

Further Reading

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