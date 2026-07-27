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SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
SS Innovations International logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • SS Innovations International shares rose 14.6% to $3.951, while trading volume surged 200% to 225,438 shares compared with the prior session.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: the stock carries a consensus “Sell” rating, despite Loop Capital’s $7 price target and Wall Street Zen upgrading it to “Hold.”
  • The company reported quarterly revenue of $11.1 million and a loss of $0.02 per share, alongside a negative net margin of 20.69% and negative return on equity of 23%.
  • Five stocks we like better than SS Innovations International.

SS Innovations International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSII - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . 225,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the previous session's volume of 75,171 shares.The stock last traded at $3.9510 and had previously closed at $3.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of SS Innovations International in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Loop Capital set a $7.00 price objective on SS Innovations International in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SS Innovations International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SS Innovations International has an average rating of "Sell" and a consensus target price of $7.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SS Innovations International

SS Innovations International Trading Up 14.6%

The stock's 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.50 and a beta of -1.96.

SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SS Innovations International had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.The business had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSII. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SS Innovations International during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS Innovations International during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS Innovations International in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in SS Innovations International by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 82,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 45,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS Innovations International during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000.

SS Innovations International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc develops and manufactures medical surgical devices. The company has a research agreement with the University of Central Florida to develop navigation and control technologies with applications in medical robotics. The company was formerly known as AVRA Surgical Microsystems, Inc and changed its name to AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc in November 2015. AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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