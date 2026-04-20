SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.06, but opened at $4.5050. SSAB shares last traded at $4.5050, with a volume of 242 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSAAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SSAB in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of SSAB in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SSAB

SSAB Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.36.

SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). SSAB had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that SSAB will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB Company Profile

SSAB OTCMKTS: SSAAY is a Swedish steel producer specializing in high-strength and wear-resistant steels. The company develops and manufactures steel products for customers in industries such as construction, automotive, mining and heavy transport. SSAB's key brands include Hardox® for abrasion-resistant steel, Strenx® for high-strength steel in structural applications and Docol® for advanced automotive steel solutions.

Founded in 1978 through the merger of Sweden's state-owned steelworks, SSAB was privatized in the mid-1980s and listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange.

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