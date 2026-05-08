SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $4.90. SSAB shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 100 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSAB from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of SSAB in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of SSAB in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSAB presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on SSAB

SSAB Stock Up 2.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock's fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96.

SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter. SSAB had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Research analysts predict that SSAB will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB

SSAB OTCMKTS: SSAAY is a Swedish steel producer specializing in high-strength and wear-resistant steels. The company develops and manufactures steel products for customers in industries such as construction, automotive, mining and heavy transport. SSAB's key brands include Hardox® for abrasion-resistant steel, Strenx® for high-strength steel in structural applications and Docol® for advanced automotive steel solutions.

Founded in 1978 through the merger of Sweden's state-owned steelworks, SSAB was privatized in the mid-1980s and listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange.

Further Reading

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