SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.1250.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on SS&C Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,307,614.24. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,824 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 767,765 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $68,147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 374.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,799 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 108,746 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,237 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,414,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $67.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.12. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business's fifty day moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day moving average is $77.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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