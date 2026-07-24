SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $89.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price suggests a potential upside of 23.73% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSNC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.25.

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SS&C Technologies Trading Up 11.1%

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $7.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.36. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,411,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,602. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.40 and a 52 week high of $91.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.930-7.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the sale, the director owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,178.72. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 374.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,799 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 108,746 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,237 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA now owns 121,773 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 245.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,397 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 32,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,413 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

SS&C Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SS&C Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: SS&C posted Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.76, topping the $1.68 consensus estimate, while revenue of $1.70 billion also beat expectations of $1.66 billion. Article Title

SS&C posted Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.76, topping the $1.68 consensus estimate, while revenue of $1.70 billion also beat expectations of $1.66 billion. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $6.93-$7.25, above Wall Street’s $6.75 estimate, and Q3 EPS guidance to $1.73-$1.79 versus a $1.69 consensus, signaling confidence in continued earnings growth. Article Title

The company raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $6.93-$7.25, above Wall Street’s $6.75 estimate, and Q3 EPS guidance to $1.73-$1.79 versus a $1.69 consensus, signaling confidence in continued earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Investor focus will likely be on the earnings call transcript and management commentary for details on margins, demand trends, and whether the company can sustain its growth trajectory. Article Title

Investor focus will likely be on the earnings call transcript and management commentary for details on margins, demand trends, and whether the company can sustain its growth trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage reiterated the earnings beat and record quarterly results, reinforcing the market’s positive reaction to the report. Article Title

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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